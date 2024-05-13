Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Holdings Boosted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,417 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160,149 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 62,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 968,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
PCRX stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.98. 17,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,902. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $42.91.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.
In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
