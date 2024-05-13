Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Holdings Boosted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,417 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160,149 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 62,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 968,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

PCRX stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.98. 17,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,902. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

