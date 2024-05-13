Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,178,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $17,743,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $17,743,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,457,938 shares of company stock worth $415,665,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 171.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

