Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) PT Lowered to $20.00 at JMP Securities

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Paragon 28 stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.57. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.73 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. On average, analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

