Paul Riganelli Sells 5,000 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

Exco Technologies stock opened at C$7.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.77. Exco Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$302.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.44.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XTC

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.