Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $30.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of PYCR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 32,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,045. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,682,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,730,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,474,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,974,000 after buying an additional 237,398 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $19,610,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,611.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 408,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79,976 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

