PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $17.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PENN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.96.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,792,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,750,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,372,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after buying an additional 167,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

