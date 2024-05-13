Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $710.78 million, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.63. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after buying an additional 256,807 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 32.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 166,776 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 21.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 257,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 102,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 137,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

