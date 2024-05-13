PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the April 15th total of 222,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 51.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 106,524 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 102,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

RCS stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

