Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 124,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $198.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $133.13 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

