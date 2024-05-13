Piper Sandler Boosts Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $28.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 90.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

