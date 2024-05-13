Piper Sandler Cuts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $50.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $39.37 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

