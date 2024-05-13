Piper Sandler Cuts Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target to $8.50

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Cytek Biosciences has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $827.00 million, a PE ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $58.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $135,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,030,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825,821.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $266,100 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,012,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,606,000 after purchasing an additional 122,105 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

