Piper Sandler Cuts Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $9.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $401.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.20. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the sale, the president now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 66.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,776,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. MSD Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 116.2% during the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 148,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

