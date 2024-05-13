Piper Sandler Lowers Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $19.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.17. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,130 shares of company stock worth $445,277. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

