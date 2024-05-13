Piper Sandler Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $8.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.80.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of HAIN opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $631.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.