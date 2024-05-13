PlayAGS’s (AGS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $445.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,130.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,841,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $4,026,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 1,708.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 275,567 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 586,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 251,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $2,175,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

