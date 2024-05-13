PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.56. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 2,627,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after buying an additional 82,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 468.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 365,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 301,244 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 685,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 382,161 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after acquiring an additional 867,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

