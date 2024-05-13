PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of PNM Resources worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,024,000 after buying an additional 599,211 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,439,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,379,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 991,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,227,000 after purchasing an additional 241,028 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.35. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNM

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.