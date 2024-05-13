Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Sets New 12-Month High at $170.61

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 170.61 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 168.90 ($2.12), with a volume of 227159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.12).

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £514.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,379.36 and a beta of 0.99.

About Polar Capital Global Financials

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

