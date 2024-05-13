Pool Co. (POOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 on May 30th

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Pool has raised its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pool to earn $14.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $374.21 on Monday. Pool has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.43.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

