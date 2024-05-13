Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

