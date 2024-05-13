Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

