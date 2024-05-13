Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $250.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.42 and its 200-day moving average is $252.68. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

