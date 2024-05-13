Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

