Principal Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,860 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $114.62 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.81.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
