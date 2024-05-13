Principal Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,369 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,369 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 88,638 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.62.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

