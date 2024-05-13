Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CME opened at $208.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

