Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPM. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance
RSPM opened at $36.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $297.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
