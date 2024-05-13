Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

ACGL stock opened at $100.05 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $100.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

