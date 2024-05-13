Principal Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 12,861 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $73.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

