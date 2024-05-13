Principal Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 7,171 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $134.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,621 shares of company stock worth $19,585,506. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

