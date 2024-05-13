Principal Securities Inc. Invests $893,000 in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,782,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 294,344 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,876,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 218,258 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 85,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,422,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FDVV opened at $45.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

