Principal Securities Inc. Invests $920,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,231,000 after buying an additional 2,235,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after purchasing an additional 640,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,661,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,434,000 after purchasing an additional 283,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,574,000 after purchasing an additional 581,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,939,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,965 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $48.28 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

