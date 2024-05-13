Principal Securities Inc. Invests $951,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 316.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 131.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.