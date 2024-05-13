Principal Securities Inc. Invests $960,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,322,000 after acquiring an additional 325,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,691,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,982,000 after purchasing an additional 230,555 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,019,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $53.58 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

