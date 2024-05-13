Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $706,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $55.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

