Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $883,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $1,558,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Aflac by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,676,000 after acquiring an additional 348,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,093 shares of company stock worth $3,816,610. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

