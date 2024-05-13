Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 13.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Gartner by 4.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 50,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,400,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $439.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.10 and a 12 month high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

