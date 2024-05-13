Principal Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $228.12 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.55.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

