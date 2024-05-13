Principal Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 219.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,831,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,040 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,210,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,140,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after buying an additional 872,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 166.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 321,016 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

