Principal Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

