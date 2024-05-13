Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,645 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,384. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $698.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $683.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.91 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

