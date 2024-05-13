Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,613 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.5 %

FERG stock opened at $221.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.75. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $142.27 and a 1-year high of $224.86.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

