Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,607 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

BATS IYJ opened at $124.68 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.01.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

