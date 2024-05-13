Principal Securities Inc. Takes $815,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,155 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,530,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 552.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 386,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after buying an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.93.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

