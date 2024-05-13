Principal Securities Inc. Takes $829,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 461.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH opened at $224.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

