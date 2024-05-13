Principal Securities Inc. Takes $872,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,178,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 176,257 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF opened at $51.53 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 34.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

