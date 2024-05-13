Principal Securities Inc. Takes $952,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $55.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

