Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 20.7% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 328,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $918.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

