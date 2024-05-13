Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,546,000 after acquiring an additional 477,731 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,259,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,080,000 after purchasing an additional 698,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.68 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $85.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,473,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

